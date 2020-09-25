Mitigating Customers’​ Choice Overload to Increase Conversion Rate: Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast Releases Its 6th Episode

Press Releases Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast Press Release

Join host Sandra Thomas-Comenole on the 6th episode of The Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast as she discusses the "Mitigating Customers’​ Choice Overload to Increase Conversion Rate." In this episode, Sandra will demonstrate practical applications for marketing professionals to mitigate the effects of choice overload by optimizing the user experience.

About The Behavioral Economics in Marketing Podcast

Behavioral economics incorporates the study of psychology into the analysis of the decision-making behind an economic outcome, such as the factors leading up to a consumer buying one product instead of another. Understanding how humans make decisions is an important part of marketing. Behavioral economics is the study of decision making and can give keen insight into buyer behavior and help to shape the marketing mix. This podcast series is all about leveraging Behavioral Economics concepts in marketing applications. Previous episodes include: Introduction to Behavioral Economics, Framing Effect in Targeted Messaging, Anchoring Effect in Negotiations, Leveraging Hyperbolic Discounting in Luxury Goods and Services and Endowment Effect on Your Marketing Mix.



Download the latest episode, Mitigating Customers’​ Choice Overload to Increase Conversion Rate (Also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify): https://www.podbean.com/eu/pb-xei8u-ec65a0



About Sandra Thomas-Comenole

Sandra Thomas-Comenole is a marketing professional with over 15 years of outstanding marketing experience and accomplishments, more than 8 years of senior management experience and a rigorously quantitative education in economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. As a creative, driven, and visionary leader known for breakthrough results, she possesses a range of knowledge and qualifications that has allowed her to be an integral part of the success and growth of several companies spanning a wide range of industries.



Her expertise lies in successfully conceptualizing and implementing innovative marketing initiatives—including both digital and traditional media channels—to drive market impact and expansion. She possesses a deep understanding of product development, market research, international relations, strategic relationships, negotiations and social media management.



