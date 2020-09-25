Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Plans to Hold an Open House Saturday and Sunday in Eugene

The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty, will be hosting an open house on Saturday and Sunday in Eugene.

Eugene, OR, September 25, 2020 --(



This home is located in Avalon village, the living room offers high ceilings and a wall of windows. The kitchen is open concept and the family room features a slider leading to the backyard. The main level bedroom and bathroom would make a good office or guest space. New carpet has been installed as well as luxury vinyl tile. The upstairs suite offers a spacious bathroom and large walk in closet with built-in shelves. Outside you will find the covered deck, garden area, new exterior paint, and fully fenced backyard.



For more information about 5501 Jeffrey Way, the open houses, or the home that Stephanie Coats has listed, please contact her at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 5501 Jeffrey Way is a 2116 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for sale in Eugene. It sits on a 0.15 acre lot and is offered at $385,000. The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty, will be hosting an open house on Saturday and Sunday from 12-3pm.This home is located in Avalon village, the living room offers high ceilings and a wall of windows. The kitchen is open concept and the family room features a slider leading to the backyard. The main level bedroom and bathroom would make a good office or guest space. New carpet has been installed as well as luxury vinyl tile. The upstairs suite offers a spacious bathroom and large walk in closet with built-in shelves. Outside you will find the covered deck, garden area, new exterior paint, and fully fenced backyard.For more information about 5501 Jeffrey Way, the open houses, or the home that Stephanie Coats has listed, please contact her at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.comThe Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty