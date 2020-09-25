PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
COLORME Art Spa Addresses Pandemic Anxiety with Live Art Webinars


Murrow offers "Art to Go" packages to people everywhere. From DIY birthday party art packages to coloring name cards, Her custom-made, hand-crafted art creations can surely be the spark that lifts the dreary at-home spirits in 2020. Folks stuck at home in this COVID-19 era can get Murrow’s artistic creations digitally delivered or post mailed directly to them. Recently featured in the Scottsdale Progressive Murrow moves people into creating art pieces that speak to the soul.

Scottsdale, AZ, September 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Murrow owns and operates COLORME Art Spa, an art-teaching and art-creation company, offering art and birthday art experiences to bring people together through art. Murrow has brought her art talents to corporate events, company holiday parties, ladies’ nights out, weddings, birthday parties, teen groups, seniors groups, church events and more.

During the pandemic, Murrow has shifted her offerings to giving live Zoom art webinars, creating commissioned custom art pieces and delivering DIY B’day party packages. She is able to help you create art from home, with what you already have plus coaching you through “what” to create, when you are all out of ideas. Shipping nationwide to help you wherever you are.

Murrow’s work is unique in the flowing style of words and phrases interwoven into the bold and thin brush lines. Here’s how that plays out:

For a birthday design, she creates a drawing all about the celebrated boy, girl, man or woman on paper or canvas, surrounded by life highlights and milestones to congratulate a job well done.

For a company, Murrow brings together a fantastic team building activity helping employees express through art and connect with team members in a creative bonding way. Sighting company goals and mission statements throughout the art work.

For a wedding piece, Murrow brings together the bride and groom’s names & draws scripture & wedding vows throughout the art design, for a lasting memory of God ordained event.

For gift giving ideas, she creates her art on a wide variety of items, including shrink plastic necklaces, ornaments, name cards and even pillowcases. Now showing in Tempe at Secret Handshake Coffee & Tea - https://secrethandshake.coffee/ & Creative Gateways Gallery in the Fashion Square Mall - https://creativegateways.com/

To order a Birthday Party "ToGo" https://www.colormeartspa.com/ and download you free COLORME postcard here: http://www.colormeartspa.com/freebie

COLORME Art Spa: https://www.colormeartspa.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFubYsYXiHk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/COLORMEArtSpa/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colormedebralee/
Email: colormedebralee@gmail.com
Contact Information
COLORME Art Spa
Debra Murrow
480-221-3161
Contact
www.COLORMEArtSpa.com

