Blaqq Production Wins Their First Award for Their First Project

The founder and head creative, Jaheyla Jones, had been working on the now, award winning short, The Millenial Sketch Show, for a while. The first segment created is actually a teaser and short inside look at what the rest of the show will look like. This production featured many talented actors, make-up artists, and the like.



“It was amazing to see so many creatives make this one sketch come to life! I can’t wait to film the next few sketches.” Jones’ explains.



Blaqq Productions is now being put on the map for other creatives. It is growing into a space of community, creativity, and talent. Currently, Blaqq Productions is also invited to the Black Women in Comedy Film Festival in Los Angeles as well.



Contact Information Jaheyla Jones
Blair Jones
888-262-7819
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10447307/

