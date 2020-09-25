MSI Press New Release: Rainstorm of Tomorrow: The Ever-Flowing Banquet of Philosophy

This volume casts light on philosophical questions described in scientific contexts but ultimately beyond the reach of science. Philosophy welcomes questions but evades answers. This never-perishing sense of frustration is not something to eliminate but rather to hail as the ultimate driver of human civilization. Hollister, CA, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This book dexterously weaves the storied philosophical themes of truth, ethics, and aesthetics together with the theories of relativity, quantum mechanics, neuroscience, epigenetics, social Darwinism, utilitarianism, evolutionary psychology, and modern art - from the soberest rationality to the wildest conjecture - to generate provocative or even alienated discourse on topics that readers might otherwise regard themselves as being familiar with, and challenge them into rethinking any settled positions that are taken for granted. Core discussions are represented by:· a reversed worldview—the tree growing into the soil with its roots buried in the air;· the complexity of ethical behaviors—the conformity to utilitarianism by anti-utilitarian events and the violation of utilitarianism by seemingly utilitarian events; and· the establishment of universal aesthetics—memory inheritance through “the encephalic waterpipe.”This volume casts light on philosophical questions described in scientific contexts but ultimately beyond the reach of science. Philosophy welcomes questions but evades answers. This never-perishing sense of frustration is not something to eliminate but rather to hail as the ultimate driver of human civilization.