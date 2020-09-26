Press Releases PREMIER Biosoft International Press Release

Receive press releases from PREMIER Biosoft International: By Email RSS Feeds: PREMIER Biosoft Announces the Release of GlycanExplorer™ Software in Collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific

San Francisco, CA, September 26, 2020 --(



"Accurate characterization of glycans is one of the major challenges that biopharmaceutical industries face, due to the lack of a high throughput informatics support," said Arun Apte, CEO at PREMIER Biosoft. “We are delighted to work with Thermo Fisher Scientific who have supported us to roll out GlycanExplorer,” he added.



Thermo Fisher Scientific created a High-Resolution Accurate Mass (HRAM) Spectral library containing N-glycans from a range of therapeutic glycoproteins including several classes of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), plasma proteins, and fusion proteins.



"Our scientists constructed a large industry-relevant glycan mass library using biologic drugs labeled with several popular fluorescent tags (2-AB, 2-AA, 3-ASA, Procainamide, and RapiFluor-MS)," said Dr. Kyle D’Silva, Senior Manager Pharma & BioPharma at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our Thermo Scientific™ Q Exactive™ Series and Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ Series of mass spectrometers are commonplace in biopharmaceutical development labs; so we created a library for PREMIER Biosoft to enable those customers to more easily identify their biopharmaceutical glycan structures with the confidence of orbitrap-based HRAM data.”



The library stores annotated glycan structures along with HRAM MS and MS/MS spectra acquired in both positive and negative ion modes. The software accommodates robust algorithms that can handle LC-MS peak detection, molecular feature finding, and compound identification with ease and high accuracy. Using the mass spectral library as a reference, and spectral pattern matching as a search method, GlycanExplorer identifies the potential glycan structures from experimental data with an accuracy level which was not achievable using in-silico fragment matching method. Extensive Result display along with interactive charts and plots provide users a complete coverage of glycans in samples, which is helpful to reach a meaningful biological conclusion.



About PREMIER Biosoft

Founded in 1994, is a group of computer scientists and biologists dedicated to producing cutting edge intuitive software for research in life sciences. Our goal is to study the most recent innovations in life sciences and translate them into software products to aid research. More information is available at www.premierbiosoft.com.



Contact:

Rupanjan Goswami

PREMIER Biosoft

650-856-2703

http://www.premierbiosoft.com

support@premierbiosoft.com San Francisco, CA, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PREMIER Biosoft today announced the release of GlycanExplorer™ version 1.0 software. This software is developed in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific for biotherapeutic glycan characterization."Accurate characterization of glycans is one of the major challenges that biopharmaceutical industries face, due to the lack of a high throughput informatics support," said Arun Apte, CEO at PREMIER Biosoft. “We are delighted to work with Thermo Fisher Scientific who have supported us to roll out GlycanExplorer,” he added.Thermo Fisher Scientific created a High-Resolution Accurate Mass (HRAM) Spectral library containing N-glycans from a range of therapeutic glycoproteins including several classes of monoclonal antibodies (mAb), plasma proteins, and fusion proteins."Our scientists constructed a large industry-relevant glycan mass library using biologic drugs labeled with several popular fluorescent tags (2-AB, 2-AA, 3-ASA, Procainamide, and RapiFluor-MS)," said Dr. Kyle D’Silva, Senior Manager Pharma & BioPharma at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our Thermo Scientific™ Q Exactive™ Series and Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap Exploris™ Series of mass spectrometers are commonplace in biopharmaceutical development labs; so we created a library for PREMIER Biosoft to enable those customers to more easily identify their biopharmaceutical glycan structures with the confidence of orbitrap-based HRAM data.”The library stores annotated glycan structures along with HRAM MS and MS/MS spectra acquired in both positive and negative ion modes. The software accommodates robust algorithms that can handle LC-MS peak detection, molecular feature finding, and compound identification with ease and high accuracy. Using the mass spectral library as a reference, and spectral pattern matching as a search method, GlycanExplorer identifies the potential glycan structures from experimental data with an accuracy level which was not achievable using in-silico fragment matching method. Extensive Result display along with interactive charts and plots provide users a complete coverage of glycans in samples, which is helpful to reach a meaningful biological conclusion.About PREMIER BiosoftFounded in 1994, is a group of computer scientists and biologists dedicated to producing cutting edge intuitive software for research in life sciences. Our goal is to study the most recent innovations in life sciences and translate them into software products to aid research. More information is available at www.premierbiosoft.com.Contact:Rupanjan GoswamiPREMIER Biosoft650-856-2703http://www.premierbiosoft.comsupport@premierbiosoft.com Contact Information PREMIER Bisoft

Neil Watson

650-856-2703



http://www.premierbiosoft.com/

3786 Corina Way Palo Alto, California 94303-4504 United States



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PREMIER Biosoft International