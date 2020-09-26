Embien Technologies Launches TestBot - An Automated Testbench for Embedded Devices

Press Releases Embien Technologies India Private Limited Press Release

Embien Technologies is proud to announce the release of its TestBot - an automated test bench that can be used for the purpose of validating the functional and quality conformance of any embedded system based product.

While speaking at the launch meeting, Embien’s CEO, Mr. Saravana Pandian Annamalai said, “Testing has become an inevitable part of product development, as it helps in ensuring the quality, performance, and reliability of any embedded devices that could make or break the brand. Having profound experience in delivering various embedded solutions for a variety of products, we designed this ready to deploy a solution that will take the entire testing process to another new level.”



Embien’s TestBot enables customers to adapt to smarter ways of validation, where manual interventions are no longer required. It helps reduce the high risk of error and saves both cost & time spent on repetitive manual testing. Some of the features of TestBot includes necessary transceivers for interfaces like CAN, LIN, RS232, and RS485, controllable analog front circuitry for 4 to 20mA current or -10V to +10V differential voltage inputs, multiple IOs, communication interfaces such as Ethernet, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, etc. – practically every interface for any application, It also offers support for futuristic expansion.



TestBot qualifies the hardware, software, and cloud applications of the end product by running appropriate test scripts and offering customizable electromechanical, digital, and analog inputs. Already packed with a battery of tests, new test cases, and data can be added easily. It generates aggregate reports of each test case with detailed descriptions and incorporates special features that enable automatic report generation in the form of a spreadsheet, text document, or XML format.



Embien Technologies is a leading embedded systems development company specialized in high-tech engineering, helping clients take the competitive lead in their markets. Incorporated in 2010, with offices in the USA and India, we have been successfully delivering turnkey services across geographies and industry verticals. Our deep domain expertise and technology leadership helps us serve our customers better in different sectors such as semiconductors, medical, industrial automation, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense.

