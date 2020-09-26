Redeemable Tax Deed Investing Workshop with The Tax Lien Lady on October 18, 2020

During this 2-hour virtual live workshop, you’ll discover what makes redeemable tax deeds different from tax liens or tax deeds. And how the COVID-19 shut down has affected some of the redeemable deed sales this year.

East Stroubsburg, PA, September 26, 2020 --(



This Live Online Workshop will take place from 1 pm to 3 pm Eastern time on Sunday, October 18, 2020, and will be recorded. A workbook and resource materials will be provided.



The investment for this workshop is only $149 – if you register for the live online training.



- What do you need to know about each of the redeemable states before you invest?

- Which states make it easy to get the deed after the redemption period is over?

- What do you have to watch out for?

- When do these tax sales take place and which ones are coming up this fall?



“These are just some of the things that I’ll be addressing in our next live virtual workshop in October,” states Ms. Musa.



During this 2-hour virtual live workshop, you’ll discover what makes redeemable tax deeds different from tax liens or tax deeds. And how the COVID-19 shut down has affected some of the redeemable deed sales this year. You can register now to attend the live virtual workshop https://www.taxlienlady.com/redeemable-tax-deed-sales-virtual-workshop/ for only $149. But only if you enroll before Sunday, October 18, the day of the workshop.



The training will be recorded and as long as you register by Sunday, October 18, you'll get the recording and all the course materials. After that, the workshop recording and all the materials will be part of a course that sells for $297.



You get the live training, the recording, and all the materials at half the price of the new course.



