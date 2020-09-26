Feirman Joins Synergy Professional Associates as AVP

Press Releases Synergy Professional Associates Press Release

Fairfield, NJ, September 26, 2020 --



Feirman is responsible for underwriting and development of Synergy’s admitted AmTrust Lawyers Professional Liability program. In addition, she will help build Synergy’s Wholesale Brokerage facilities including producer development and marketing.



Amanda’s expertise includes Lawyers Professional Liability as well as other major professional liability lines. She has been in the insurance industry for 8 years all being focused in this specialty niche. Her career has touched all areas of wholesale ranging from underwriting to marketing.



Prior to joining Synergy, Amanda was head of professional liability programs at Program Brokerage Corporation. She was responsible for the oversight of programs including lawyers, cyber and MPL for various carrier partners. Separately, she handled the placement of more complex accounts in the wholesale marketplace.



Michele McCrohan

973-995-0519



synergy-ins.com



