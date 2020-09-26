Cal Coast Academy to Host Open-Air Campus Open House October 2

Press Releases Cal Coast Academy Press Release

Cal Coast Academy prepares students academically, socially, personally, spiritually and physically, to embark upon adulthood as confident, successful, self-directed self-advocates who are capable of living up to the highest standards of our nation and of our global community. Carmel Valley, CA, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cal Coast Academy will host an Open House event featuring their new open-air classrooms for prospective students and their parents on Friday, October 2, on the campus located at 11555 Clews Ranch Road in Carmel Valley from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cal Coast Academy is a college preparatory private school serving grades 6-12, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), approved by the University of California (UC) and certified by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The driving force behind their all-encompassing and distinctive educational program is their founding belief that the gateways to learning must be as diverse as the learners themselves. The school is renowned for providing dynamic academics within a small community of dedicated students, faculty, and staff.According to Ms. Jan Dunning, the Founder and Principal of Cal Coast Academy, "At the Open House, community members have the opportunity to meet current students and parents, as well as teachers and administrators who are happy to show off our new open-air classrooms and explain our academic and extra-curricular programs including our Learn on Location bi-annual school trips, annual STEAM projects, and our Cal Coast Cares community service program."Cal Coast Academy’s open-enrollment policy allows students to enroll at any point during the academic year. As a SEVIS certified school, Cal Coast Academy also welcomes and admits International students. Additionally, the school offers accredited classes to students who are currently enrolled in one of the surrounding public high schools.Cal Coast Academy prepares students academically, socially, personally, spiritually and physically, to embark upon adulthood as confident, successful, self-directed self-advocates who are capable of living up to the highest standards of our nation and of our global community. Contact Information Cal Coast Academy

