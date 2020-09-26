Breaking "Man-Made Ceilings for Women," Alicia Marie Phidd, Drops a Spoken Word EP During the 2020 and Recherché High Cotton to Carry the Merchandise

Press Releases Recherche High Cotton, Corp. Press Release

Lakewood Ranch, FL, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alicia Marie Phidd dropped her first EP, titled, Don't Label It! on September 25, 2020. She announced in late August that she would be releasing her Album in the Fall of 2020. The lawyer, who is an author, published poet and podcaster, decided to surprise her fans with an EP before the Album release. Recherche High Cotton's Store currently carries Empowerment items and is the official store for the artist's merchandise.Ms. Phidd was the first spoken word artist to open for Howard Hewett and After 7 in concert in 2007. She never pursued it as she focused on her profession as an attorney. "The letter O in coronavirus represents an opportunity or an obstacle and I choose to see it as an opportunity," said Ms. Phidd."The spoken word pieces such as My Floor focused on female empowerment but I wanted to share some general social commentary and Don't Label It! Provided that. I am very proud of this work," she continued.She is known for connecting people in the business community and penned the nonfiction Success Is Subjective: Give Yourself A #Checkmark in June 2020 providing some guidance and nuggets for individuals and entrepreneurs. In 2019, she made history in the sports arena, when she became the first female general counsel in 25 years for the United Soccer League (USL)."In my single Stepping Stone, the essence is to conquer mountains, no matter the challenges and move on. You must recognize your stepping stones in life that are created by God. Sharing inspiration and being a kingmaker for others might just be my purpose," said Ms. Phidd.The EP Don't Label It! was released last Friday on all streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Tidal, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify and Deezer.You can follow Ms. Phidd on Instagram @aliciaphidd and the empowerment page @recherchehighcotton

Alicia M. Phidd

941-552-2295



www.recherchehighcotton.com



