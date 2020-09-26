Committee Seeks Nominations for Human Rights Day 2020

Press Releases United for Human Rights Press Release

The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10 at 6pm virtually. The planning committee for the event is now accepting nominations for the prestigious human rights awards.

Nashville, TN, September 26, 2020 --



Even in a virtual setting, many elements will remain the same. During the event, leaders are acknowledged, and awards will go to human rights champions. This year, many are being asked to submit nominations to www.nashvillehumanrights.org/nominations. The categories will be opened to include even more incredible people, as the committee has decided that what is needed more than anything is to celebrate everyday heroes who have done marvelous work during a chaotic year.



Nominations will close on October 18 at 11:59 pm.



Past award recipients have included Rev. Bill Barnes, John Seigenthaler, Rosetta Miller Perry, Avi Poster, Remziya Suleyman, Justin Jones and many more. The complete list of honorees can be found at www.nashvillehumanrights.org/past-award-recipients/



A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits, and advocates, including the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Metro Human Relations Commission, Scarritt Bennett Center, Amnesty International, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Church of Scientology, and others, work together each year to plan the event.



“Human Rights Day gives the community a chance to acknowledge advocates and leaders while also learning more about what human rights really mean for all people,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology in Nashville.



