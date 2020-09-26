PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
United for Human Rights

Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights: By Email RSS Feeds:

Committee Seeks Nominations for Human Rights Day 2020


The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place on December 10 at 6pm virtually. The planning committee for the event is now accepting nominations for the prestigious human rights awards.

Nashville, TN, September 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tennesseans typically gather each year on December 10 to celebrate International Human Rights Day. This year will of course be quite different and the committee has decided to hold the event virtually.

Even in a virtual setting, many elements will remain the same. During the event, leaders are acknowledged, and awards will go to human rights champions. This year, many are being asked to submit nominations to www.nashvillehumanrights.org/nominations. The categories will be opened to include even more incredible people, as the committee has decided that what is needed more than anything is to celebrate everyday heroes who have done marvelous work during a chaotic year.

Nominations will close on October 18 at 11:59 pm.

Past award recipients have included Rev. Bill Barnes, John Seigenthaler, Rosetta Miller Perry, Avi Poster, Remziya Suleyman, Justin Jones and many more. The complete list of honorees can be found at www.nashvillehumanrights.org/past-award-recipients/

A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits, and advocates, including the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Metro Human Relations Commission, Scarritt Bennett Center, Amnesty International, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Church of Scientology, and others, work together each year to plan the event.

“Human Rights Day gives the community a chance to acknowledge advocates and leaders while also learning more about what human rights really mean for all people,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology in Nashville.

For more information regarding the event, visit www.nashvillehumanrights.org.
Contact Information
Tennessee United for Human Rights
Joshua Harding
615-784-8847
Contact
www.nashvillehumanrights.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United for Human Rights
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help