Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Big Tree Supply Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Tree Transplanting Company Helps Resolve Neighborhood Conflict

Big Trees Inc. Helps Neighbors in North Seattle Area Resolve Dispute.

Snohomish, WA, September 26, 2020 --(



Big Trees Inc. was recently contacted by a local homeowner in the Edmonds area, north of Seattle. A neighbor had cut down all trees in their own yard in order to get a better view of the Puget Sound. Unfortunately, for the Big Trees customer, it meant they were now looking directly into their back porch, all sense of privacy gone in a day. Big Trees Inc was called to see if a solution could be found that would recover the sense of privacy between the homes, and end the dispute on friendly terms. After reviewing the site, Big Trees recommended planting a row of laurels between the two homes, a tree that would screen the view of the yard, but not grow tall enough to screen the neighbor’s view of the Puget Sound. The trees were planted, and this eventually lead to a resolution for the two families.



“Situations like these are all too common here in the Puget Sound area,” says Nancy Penrose, Owner of Big Trees. “Fortunately, Big Trees was able to offer a solution that worked for everybody. Because we offer larger stock than most retail nurseries, we can be an instant solution to people’s privacy issues with neighbors. In one day their privacy was lost, and in two days with a new hedge, their privacy was restored. It’s fun to be part of a solution that hopefully makes everybody happy.”



Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700. Snohomish, WA, September 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), tree transplanting and tree nursery company operating out of the Puget Sound area in Washington State, has undergone many projects to help their community. Most recently, the company helped two neighbors resolve a dispute regarding the trees in their yards - a dispute which ended on good terms for all concerned.Big Trees Inc. was recently contacted by a local homeowner in the Edmonds area, north of Seattle. A neighbor had cut down all trees in their own yard in order to get a better view of the Puget Sound. Unfortunately, for the Big Trees customer, it meant they were now looking directly into their back porch, all sense of privacy gone in a day. Big Trees Inc was called to see if a solution could be found that would recover the sense of privacy between the homes, and end the dispute on friendly terms. After reviewing the site, Big Trees recommended planting a row of laurels between the two homes, a tree that would screen the view of the yard, but not grow tall enough to screen the neighbor’s view of the Puget Sound. The trees were planted, and this eventually lead to a resolution for the two families.“Situations like these are all too common here in the Puget Sound area,” says Nancy Penrose, Owner of Big Trees. “Fortunately, Big Trees was able to offer a solution that worked for everybody. Because we offer larger stock than most retail nurseries, we can be an instant solution to people’s privacy issues with neighbors. In one day their privacy was lost, and in two days with a new hedge, their privacy was restored. It’s fun to be part of a solution that hopefully makes everybody happy.”Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700. Contact Information Big Tree Supply Inc.

Nancy Penrose

661-441-2429



bigtreesupply.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Big Tree Supply Inc.