ACE Universe Continues Send-in Signature Offerings with Sandra Saad (Ms. Marvel)

Sandra Saad, the first person to ever portray Ms. Marvel, will conduct a private signing with ACE Signatures Send-In Service Today (ASSIST).

New York, NY, September 26, 2020 --(



ACE Universe continues the momentum of ACE Signatures Send-In Service Today as they have partnered with the incredible Sandra Saad, who plays Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel in Marvel's Avengers video game. She will be signing all your favorite Ms. Marvel items, and more. Sandra Saad is the first person to portray Ms. Marvel on screen, and she does so with an authenticity like no other. As a Muslim Pakistani herself, Sandra brings a beautiful realness to this character, whom Marvel fans have loved for years in the comic book series.



“We are extremely proud to bring another first-time signer to the ACE Universe fans,” says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. “The Kamala Khan character is extremely popular, and the first Muslim character to headline her own comic book. This is a ground-breaking character, and we are excited to give people the opportunity to get their Comic Books, Action Figures, Funko Pops, Posters and Trading Cards signed!”



As previously announced, ACE is also offering the opportunity to get Doom Patrol collectibles signed by Cyborg himself, Joivan Wade. Along with their Official Autograph Send-In partners, the ACE ASSIST (ACE Signatures Send-In Service Today) program allows fans to add some amazing autographs to your collection, all from the comfort of home. Collectors can reserve a spot with one of their partners, send in their item (or purchase a new one), and ACE will handle the rest. Their partners have many specialty items for sale for those who don't already have an item they wish to send in. Please check their websites for details. Both JSA and CGC Signature Series Witnesses are available. Orders will be placed directly with the Official Send-In Partners, whose information can be found at www.acecomiccon.com.



Stay tuned as ACE Universe continues to announce additional guests, future dates, cities, and more at www.acecomiccon.com, or visit ACE Comic Con on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @acecomiccon. For press enquiries or additional information please contact marketing@aceuniverse.com .

Heather Nichols

646-741-0100



www.aceuniverse.com

ext 700



