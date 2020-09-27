Halloween at the Fun Farm

Press Releases The T.A.G. Art Company Press Release

A "merry not scary" family-friendly Halloween experience in a peaceful rural setting.

Contact Troy Ganser 260-456-6999 Fort Wayne, IN, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The TAG Art Company presents "Hallowen at the Fun Farm!"This event is one night only on Halloween from 5-9 PM. Fun time sessions are pre-reserved via tickets purchased online at hour-long experiences.Big Time "Trick or Treating" at the TAG Art Fun Farm. This open air, interactive experience will host 12 different live action "trick or treat" stations!Entertainment on site will include magic, Aerial Talent, meeting a Superhero, meeting a Princess, even meeting a Dinosaur!The experience will take place all in the safety of a private farm at 7629 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46806Director Troy Ganser believes "At Tag Art Company, we think everyone could use a little bit of wonder in their lives. We create immersive entertainment experiences that invite you to journey into your sense of awe."Space is limited for this haunted experience. More details and tickets on-line at tagartcompany.com in the "Fun Farm" or "Store" menu options. For direct information, go to:tagartcompany.com/products/fun-farm-halloween. Questions? info@tagartcompany.com or 260-456-6999.Contact Troy Ganser 260-456-6999 Contact Information The T.A.G. Art Company

