Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Robert Vivo as Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Sales/Service

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to welcome Robert Vivo as Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Sales/Service. Vivo will be responsible for leading and overseeing the Retail Financial Center Network, Retail Training and the Customer Service Center.A seasoned senior executive with thirty years of retail banking experience, Vivo has decades of experience in leading, coaching and mentoring teams toward achieving success. Most recently, he was the Regional Director/Senior Vice President at Provident Bank and has also held management positions at Sovereign Bank and Independence Community Bank. He has a history of developing strong relationships with internal and external business line partners as well as within the communities he serves. Vivo graduated Cum Laude from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and is a resident of Old Bridge, N.J. where he lives with his family.“We are pleased to welcome Robert to the Spencer team. He is a strong leader with extensive commercial bank experience and has been extremely successful in growing the financial institutions commercial and consumer businesses,” says George Celentano, Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Banking. “In addition to this, he is deeply committed to giving back to the communities he serves and has spent time on the board of many business and community-based organizations. He is going to make a great addition to the Spencer team.”About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 21 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

