New 2019 ez1099 Tax Preparation Software Remains Same Low Price As Last Year

The new 2019 version of ez1099 tax preparation software is available at the same low cost for the single user (paper printing) application. Test drive for up to 30 days at www.halfpricesoft.com.

“Customers get the same low cost for the new single user version of 2019 ez1099 software,” Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.



Cost remains $79 for the 2019 basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.



Customers are invited to download and try ez1099 at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp at no cost or obligation.



ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. JUST ADDED THIS YEAR--1099 NEC form!



ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run system only if installed with Bootcamp).



The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

- Users save valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.

- Quick data importing feature

- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available

-Can now process correction forms



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

