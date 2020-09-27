Global Medical Systems Provider Chooses Vitex DisplayPort Extenders



Englewood Cliffs, NJ, September 27, 2020 --(



, LDP-201-TR will be deployed in advanced cardiac mapping systems to deliver crystal clear images enabling clinicians to make better decisions.



LDP-201-TR is DP 1.2 and 1.4 compliant and is medically certified under 60601-1: 2005/A1: 2012. LDP-201-TR consists of 6’ TX and RX connector pigtails with pre-terminated MPO ends. Connection between the pigtail ends are made with a plenum rated fiber optic MPO cable. The connector cables support 3VDC power at source and display for clean and reliable power connection.



Features

- DisplayPort 1.2 connection up to 1000 feet (304.8m)

- Full size DisplayPort connectors with mechanical latches for secure connection

- Pre-wire and connect – No splicing or fiber terminations required

- Resolution up to 8Kx4K with use of 4:2:0 or VESA Display Stream Compression

- LED status indicator at T & R HDMI connectors, powered LED verifies connectivity



Attractively priced, LDP-201-TR is ideally suited for applications requiring long distances and flawless image quality.



“LDP-201-TR’s design with pre-terminated ends is a major advantage over other products”, said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development, Vitex. “We are proud to partner with a global leader in medical devices. This is a testament to our superior product quality and stringent quality control.”



About Vitex

