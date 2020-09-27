Avanguardian Gallery Present Digital Portative Technology Installation by Vanja Stankovic

Press Releases Avanguardian Limited Press Release

Digital portative technology: bodily displaying-identity image, multimedia spatial installation explores new body print, alternative vision - the ability to reshape and reconfigure body factography. London, United Kingdom, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Avanguardian Gallery proudly present Vanja Stankovic's doctoral artistic project with free preview on their website on 3 October 2020 from 7pm BST (8pm CET).Digital portative technology: bodily displaying-identity image, multimedia spatial installation deals with issues of body and identity, based on an interdisciplinary approach to bodily experience and its collaboration with sculpture, extended to the field of technology. The main goal of theoretical explication and practical work is the ability to create a new epidermal body identity. The body is the meeting point of sculpture and technology, the doctrinal content-hologram complements, integrates and gives a definitive interdisciplinary image of identity in this work. For this purpose, the sculpture is placed on the body. The node motif was analysed as a duality. First as a sculptural form, then as a metaphor for the internal psycho-physiological constant of a modern man, it finds its place on the body in the form of a hologram projection.The Artistic Research Project of work Digital portative technology: bodily displaying-identity image, multimedia spatial installation is shaped by a spatial installation based on the external representation of our complex interior and the reality that shapes today's appearance and manifestation, conveyed in the form of a node. Visual technical research, and multimedia collaboration of (traditional) sculpture, photography, installation and technological (hologram) printing, are poetically integrated and complement each other.Digital portative technology: bodily displaying-identity image, multimedia spatial installation explores new body print, alternative vision - the ability to reshape and reconfigure body factography. Contact Information Avanguardian Limited

