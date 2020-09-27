The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Salem

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home features an open floor plan with high ceilings, the large kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel gas appliances, and an oversized breakfast bar. The primary suite includes a spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet, and a private deck. Dual living capabilities on the lower level includes a large family room with kitchenette and gas fireplace, spacious bedroom, full bath, and a wine cellar. You will find multiple decks and patios outside with a new bar area, pergola, and a fire pit with bench seating.2845 Flat Rock Ct NW is listed for $559,900.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Salem, Oregon, or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



