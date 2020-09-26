PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ocean View Condo Rental Group, Inc

Welcome Realtor® Lisa Giacona to Ocean View Realty Group in Ormond By The Sea, Florida


Ormond Beach, FL, September 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Giacona has joined Ocean View Realty Group in Ormond By The Sea, Florida as a Realtor®. Ms. Giacona has been in Real Estate in Florida since 2015 and is looking forward to helping Ormond By The Sea buyers and sellers with their Real Estate needs.

Ms. Giacona relocated to the Ormond Beach area from Mount Dora, Florida in 2019. Before her successful career in Real Estate, Lisa spent over 20 years in medical accounting and billing.

Ocean View Realty Group has operated from the same location since 1991, specializing in Ormond By The Sea, Florida home and condo sales & rentals. Vacation condo and home rentals are also available now in Ormond By The Sea, Florida.

For information contact Al Raymondi 386-441-8245 or Lisa Giacona 386-999-1204.
Contact Information
Ocean View Condo Rental Group, Inc.
Al Raymondi
386-441-8245
Contact
www,ovrealty.com
Lisa Giacona 386-999-1204

