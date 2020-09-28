Muddy River Distillery Named USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Best Craft Rum Distillery

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Muddy River Distillery Press Release

Muddy River Distillery ranked 2nd among U.S. Craft Rum Distilleries.

Belmont, NC, September 28, 2020 --(



Muddy River Distillery is honored to be recognized by industry leaders and rum experts for making excellent craft rum, and grateful to all the rum fans that voted. Owner & Head Distiller Robbie Delaney says the Muddy River team is thrilled to receive this honor and incredibly proud to make hand-crafted small-batch rum in the Carolinas. “We are excited to be the only rum distillery in the Carolinas to earn this prestigious recognition and grateful for the support that we receive from the local Belmont and Charlotte community and across the Carolinas,” says Delaney. “We are in good company with our fellow craft rum producers, and congratulate everyone that made this year’s list.”



The full list of distilleries and announcement can also be found at: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-rum-distillery



Belmont, NC, September 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Muddy River Distillery is ranked as one of the Top 10 Craft Rum Distilleries for 2020 in United States. A panel of spirits experts selected 20 nominees, and the winners were determined by popular vote in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards contest. This is the first year that Muddy River Distillery was nominated and they shocked the rum industry by taking 2nd place.

Muddy River Distillery is honored to be recognized by industry leaders and rum experts for making excellent craft rum, and grateful to all the rum fans that voted. Owner & Head Distiller Robbie Delaney says the Muddy River team is thrilled to receive this honor and incredibly proud to make hand-crafted small-batch rum in the Carolinas. "We are excited to be the only rum distillery in the Carolinas to earn this prestigious recognition and grateful for the support that we receive from the local Belmont and Charlotte community and across the Carolinas," says Delaney. "We are in good company with our fellow craft rum producers, and congratulate everyone that made this year's list."

2020 USAToday Best Craft Rum Distillery winners:

Lyon Distilling Company – St. Michaels, MD
Muddy River Distillery – Belmont, NC
Wicked Dolphin – Cape Coral, FL
Arizona Craft Beverage – Elgin, AZ
Three Roll Estate – Baton Rouge, LA
Seven Caves Spirits – San Diego, CA
Koloa Rum Company – Lihue, HI
KoHana Distillers – Kunia Camp, HI
Richland Distilling Company – Brunswick, GA
Smoky Quartz Distillery – Seabrook, NH

The full list of distilleries and announcement can also be found at: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-rum-distillery

About Muddy River Distillery

Muddy River Distillery makes the best rum you've ever tasted by using premium ingredients, handcrafted recipes, and custom-built stills. Founded on the banks of the Catawba River in Belmont, NC, Muddy River Distillery is the state's oldest legal rum distillery. Muddy River produces Carolina Rum in four flavors, Silver, Spiced, Coconut and Basil. They also produce the premium Queen's Charlotte Reserve Carolina Rum and Queen's Charlotte Reserve Single Barrel 4 Year Carolina Rum.

About USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

The 10Best Reader's Choice Awards contest launches new categories every two weeks revealing each category's 20 nominees. After 4 weeks of voting, the contest closes and winners are revealed. Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

About 10Best.com

10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. 10Best.com averages 5 million visitors per month. It was acquired by USA TODAY in January of 2013.

About USA TODAY

USA TODAY is a multi-platform news and information media company. USA TODAY, the nation's number one newspaper in print circulation with an average of more than 1.6 million daily, and USATODAY.com, an award-winning newspaper website launched in 1995, reach a combined 6.6 million readers daily. USA TODAY is a leader in mobile applications with more than 16 million downloads on mobile devices. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc.

Contact Information
Muddy River Distillery
Caroline Delaney
704-860-8389
www.muddyriverdistillery.com
Robbie Delaney, Co-Owner of Muddy River Distillery
robbie@carolinarum.com
Muddy River Distillery
1500 River Dr. #100
Belmont, NC 28012

Caroline Delaney

704-860-8389



www.muddyriverdistillery.com

Robbie Delaney, Co-Owner of Muddy River Distillery

robbie@carolinarum.com

Muddy River Distillery

1500 River Dr. #100

Belmont, NC 28012



