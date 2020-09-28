Hair Extensions of Houston Takes Swift and Drastic Measures to Ensure Client Safety Amid the COVID-19 Crisis

Press Releases Hair Extensions of Houston Press Release Share Blog

Houston-based hair salon provides a safe environment for the client community during a health crisis.





CDC and WHO regulations have recommended strict disinfecting policies for all places of business that remain open, which is what many local places in Houston have started doing. Hair Extensions of Houston is an example of a community leader in the mission to make their space clean and secure.



To protect their clients and employees, Hair Extensions of Houston have been taking measures to keep surfaces clean for a while now. Their cleanliness protocol had always asked their staff to wash their hands regularly and wear gloves where possible. This policy is now emphasized during this time. The team at Hair Extensions of Houston has also been told to make sure to isolate if they develop any symptoms.



“We’re concerned about our workers and our community,” stated one representative from the company. “It’s important to us that we keep our cosmetologists and hair professionals afloat during these times. People need to feel a semblance of routine and comfort in their daily lives, which companies like Hair Extensions of Houston can provide. By incorporating sanitation measures into our business policies, we’re creating an environment where people can feel nourished instead of isolated at home.”



All stations are disinfected between customers, as well as common areas such as the reception, coffee bar, and restrooms. The salon also makes sure that their whole salon goes through a deep cleaning by a professional sanitation cleaning who use bleach and steam to ensure the erasure of live virus on the salon’s surfaces.



This premier salon and haircare business is an example that other service providers can follow to provide their clients with supportive services to preserve mental wellbeing during these difficult times.



About the Company

Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service hair salon in Houston, TX, that offers a complete range of beauty treatments, including hair color and rejuvenation. They specialize in hair extension installation Houston, color matching, and application for clients.



Website: http://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Contact: 832-717-3626

Brenda McLeod

832-717-3626



https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/



