Press Releases CMC Equities Press Release

Receive press releases from CMC Equities: By Email RSS Feeds: CMC Equities to Host Free Online Forex Trading Seminar October 3, 2020

Due to rapid growth in demand for trading information from private investors, CMC Equities will begin to host a series of online forex trading seminars.

London, United Kingdom, September 28, 2020 --(



Whilst this is a pilot seminar for CMC Equities, the company aims to provide further trading seminars in order to further grow its client-base and expand awareness of CMC Equities and its business operations.



Mr. Richard Carter, a senior portfolio manager at CMC further commented, “The addition of our educational platform will serve to improve brand awareness and attract traders from around the world. As an equity researcher we are constantly looking for new talents and improving our methodologies so this new venture is an excellent opportunity for collaboration at a time where remote trading is fast growing in popularity.”



The seminar will be open to all who wish to attend, whether they are private investors or industry professionals. For further details and to receive a press pack, interested parties should email the company directly or visit the company website. London, United Kingdom, September 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CMC Equities today announced that the company will host a one day forex trading seminar on October 3rd, 2020, to be hosted online via Zoom. Spokesperson for the company Mr. Richard Carter said, “During the pandemic many people in the UK have turned to stock and forex trading due to losses in earnings, so we at CMC have decided to provide this seminar to support and educate those novice traders, who without education are at risk of losing their money.”Whilst this is a pilot seminar for CMC Equities, the company aims to provide further trading seminars in order to further grow its client-base and expand awareness of CMC Equities and its business operations.Mr. Richard Carter, a senior portfolio manager at CMC further commented, “The addition of our educational platform will serve to improve brand awareness and attract traders from around the world. As an equity researcher we are constantly looking for new talents and improving our methodologies so this new venture is an excellent opportunity for collaboration at a time where remote trading is fast growing in popularity.”The seminar will be open to all who wish to attend, whether they are private investors or industry professionals. For further details and to receive a press pack, interested parties should email the company directly or visit the company website. Contact Information CMC Equities

Jonathan Mason

02070974905



https://cmcequities.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CMC Equities