Elara Jewellery

New Jewellery Brand That Takes Inspiration from the 20th Century Modern Movement


Elara Announces Their New Launch for Winter-Spring 2020/21 Collection

Singapore, Singapore, September 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elara, a modern jewellery brand founded in Singapore, sets their vision on creating a timeless jewellery brand taking influence from the modern movement emerging since the 20th century.

The essence of the modern movement embraces functionalism, minimalism, and rejection of ornament, which emphasises only pure forms and eliminates any decoration. This influence lays strongly as the design foundation of Elara as they believe this interesting concept creates a whole new design spectrum and aesthetic experience to the jewellery industry.

The brand targets modern and minimalist fashionistas who cherishes modernism and simplicity.

There are a total of 3 earring designs launched in their Winter-Spring collection, the Avant-Garde, price ranged between USD $985 - $1,175. For further information about Elara, visit www.elarajewellery.com
Contact Information
Elara Jewellery
Richard Yeon
+65 6220 5658
Contact
https://elarajewellery.com/

