ECLEVAR MedTech

Joint Venture Announcement of ECLEVAR and QUINTEN forming ECLEVAR MedTech


Paris, France, October 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ECLEVAR and QUINTEN announced today the formation of the joint venture ECLEVAR MedTech, a medical device contract research organization (CRO) specializing in regulatory compliance and real world evidence post-market solutions.

Driven by its innovative data science and machine learning capabilities, ECLEVAR MedTech provides medical device manufacturers with cost-effective solutions to comply with Medical Device Regulations (MDR) to bring safer medical devices to patients.

ECLEVAR is a full-service medical device CRO and was founded in 2018. QUINTEN is a pioneering French company in Pharma Data Science founded in 2008. QUINTEN has successfully completed several hundred projects for more than one hundred clients.

ECLEVAR MedTech’s global team is focused on advancing and accelerating the development of medical devices by utilizing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies including the monitoring and synthesis of scientific literature to create Clinical Evaluation Reports (CERs) and generating real world data necessary for Post-Market Clinical Follow-up (PMCF) reports.

ECLEVAR MedTech’s headquarter is in Paris, France. Expansions are planned to operate throughout Europe and the United States. The company will be led by its CEO Frederic Couriol, COO Chems Hachani and CMD Lucas Davy.

For more information, please visit www.eclevarmedtech.com
Contact Information
ECLEVAR MedTech
Camille Levita
+33 1 45 74 33 05
Contact
www.eclevarmedtech.com

