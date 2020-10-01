PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Loveforce International Publishing Company

Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds:

Loveforce International Signs R&B Singer Ricky Williams


Loveforce International signed R&B Singer Ricky Williams to a 12 song deal which includes records, co-publishing, and a book.

Santa Clarita, CA, October 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has signed R&B singer and musician Ricky Williams to a record deal, a co-publishing /administrative publishing deal and a book deal. The deal will be for a minimum of 12 songs and one fan book.

The records will be released by Loveforce International Records. The music publishing will be with Loveforce International Music BMI. The fan book will be published by Loveforce International Publishing Company.

At a young age, Williams was on the same bill as Michael Jackson. He has also appeared with or has been in bands with Barry White, Kool and The Gang, The Whispers, Bobby Womac, Tevin Campbell, Billy Ray Charles, Kindred Soul Raheem, Tyronne Davis, Bobby Jonz, Carl Weathersby, Chyna, Tre’Sure and Dreamstone. He has played both in the U.S. and overseas.

“We are proud to have a multi-talented artist like Ricky on our label,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.

The label plans to release the first single on Williams later in October.

For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help