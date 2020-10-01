Loveforce International Signs R&B Singer Ricky Williams

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International has signed R&B singer and musician Ricky Williams to a record deal, a co-publishing /administrative publishing deal and a book deal. The deal will be for a minimum of 12 songs and one fan book.The records will be released by Loveforce International Records. The music publishing will be with Loveforce International Music BMI. The fan book will be published by Loveforce International Publishing Company.At a young age, Williams was on the same bill as Michael Jackson. He has also appeared with or has been in bands with Barry White, Kool and The Gang, The Whispers, Bobby Womac, Tevin Campbell, Billy Ray Charles, Kindred Soul Raheem, Tyronne Davis, Bobby Jonz, Carl Weathersby, Chyna, Tre’Sure and Dreamstone. He has played both in the U.S. and overseas.“We are proud to have a multi-talented artist like Ricky on our label,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.The label plans to release the first single on Williams later in October.For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

