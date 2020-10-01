Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Making of Wally by Kevin Morris

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Making of Wally – a colour-illustrated children’s creative adventure story by Kevin Morris.

Henry is an inventor who is always trying to think of ideas for new things to make.

Then one day he creates a home help sensation that can help with all the chores around the house.

He named it... WALLY.

But Wally soon becomes a hazard instead of a help and Henry’s mother is less than impressed...



The Making of Wally is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 24 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940307

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08J3SMWF7

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TMOW

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Kevin Morris

Kevin was born in the West Midlands, UK in 1961 and spent a large part of his youth in Somerset. He now lives in the lovely village of Laxton in East Yorkshire. Having left the world of Finance he had some success as a musician and songwriter.



He has now blended his fascination for rhythm and words with humour and imagination to create many wonderful children’s stories. Many of the characters and events found in his stories have been inspired by his childhood memories.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



