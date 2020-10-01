PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Making of Wally by Kevin Morris


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Making of Wally – a colour-illustrated children’s creative adventure story by Kevin Morris.

Oxford, United Kingdom, October 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About The Making of Wally:
Henry is an inventor who is always trying to think of ideas for new things to make.
Then one day he creates a home help sensation that can help with all the chores around the house.
He named it... WALLY.
But Wally soon becomes a hazard instead of a help and Henry’s mother is less than impressed...

The Making of Wally is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940307
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08J3SMWF7
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TMOW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Kevin Morris
Kevin was born in the West Midlands, UK in 1961 and spent a large part of his youth in Somerset. He now lives in the lovely village of Laxton in East Yorkshire. Having left the world of Finance he had some success as a musician and songwriter.

He has now blended his fascination for rhythm and words with humour and imagination to create many wonderful children’s stories. Many of the characters and events found in his stories have been inspired by his childhood memories.

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

