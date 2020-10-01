Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GoWithFlow Press Release

Receive press releases from GoWithFlow: By Email RSS Feeds: GoWithFlow and Oracle Create First Cloud-Native Sustainable Mobility Solution

Flow SMM on the OCI Secures Critical IoT Data and Speeds Time to Deployment; More Than 4,500 Vehicles on the Flow Network Have Already Cut Over 5,000 Tons of Carbon Emissions.

Matosinhos, Portugal, October 01, 2020 --(



The Flow Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) solution plans, manages and maximizes the entire transportation ecosystem within an organization - from determining the best approach to electrify a fleet, to managing a multimodal set of traditional, hybrid and electric vehicles, to optimizing the energy management aspects of an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. There are currently more than 4,500 vehicles and 4,000+ charging points in the Flow network - clients who have saved more than 1 million EUR over the past 12 months compared to their traditional fleet costs and decreased the amount of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere by more than 5,000 tons.



With the sheer volume of data generated by the IoT-connected devices across a vehicle fleet, chargers and fuel sources, a cloud-based system is the fastest, most secure and cost-effective environment in which to build the applications that will deliver real-time insights into what’s happening with vehicles and drivers out on the road, according to André Dias, Flow founder and CTO.



“Oracle’s global reach allows Flow to manage a distribution solution no matter where we - and our customers - are located,” Dias said. “The resilience of the solution and the possibility to deploy it in multiple instances means our clients could be serviced locally and managed centrally. Plus, the Oracle breadth of data centers means we can comply with the standards safeguarding personal and corporate data.”



In Europe, for example, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that data generated in Europe be stored in Europe, in Flow’s case at Oracle’s Frankfurt data center. As other countries demand similar protections, Flow and Oracle can meet the need.



Flow was an early adopter of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure beginning at Flow’s origins at CEiiA, the Center of Engineering and Product Development and one of Portugal’s leading technology incubators. Energy leader Galp acquired a majority stake in Flow in late 2019, and the company formally launched the Flow SMM Solution in July. Today, Flow’s customers span leading global companies and the largest cities in Portugal.



“Flow is a true pioneer at deploying cloud technology in Europe and especially in Portugal and Spain,” said Rodrigo Vasques Jorge, Portugal Technology Leader at Oracle. “They’ve seen the value of Oracle’s next-generation cloud infrastructure and our renowned customer support, and we are proud to be powering this inspiring startup in their global expansion.”



Want to learn more? Oracle and Flow are hosting a joint webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10 AM. Go to https://go.oracle.com/LP=100014?elqCampaignId=268628&src1=:em:lw:ie:pt::GWF to sign up.



About GoWithFlow

Flow is a software and services company that has delivered the first comprehensive Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) solution to businesses and cities that are de-carbonizing their mobility footprint. Flow’s solution is based on the SMM Platform, a technology foundation that coordinates mobile telematics to provide real-time insights into how mobility assets like vehicles, scooters and charging stations are being used. With Flow SMM, decision-makers can manage five critical systems: Mobility Planning, Energy Management, Fleet Management, Mobility Services and Transaction Management. Flow’s majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe’s energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, visit http://gowithflow.io.



About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Oracle Cloud Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at www.oracle.com. Matosinhos, Portugal, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GoWithFlow has teamed with Oracle to deliver the transportation industry’s first cloud-native sustainable mobility management solution. With data centers worldwide, the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the backbone driving Flow’s vision for companies, cities and service providers who are committed to deploying better mobility practices that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.The Flow Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) solution plans, manages and maximizes the entire transportation ecosystem within an organization - from determining the best approach to electrify a fleet, to managing a multimodal set of traditional, hybrid and electric vehicles, to optimizing the energy management aspects of an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. There are currently more than 4,500 vehicles and 4,000+ charging points in the Flow network - clients who have saved more than 1 million EUR over the past 12 months compared to their traditional fleet costs and decreased the amount of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere by more than 5,000 tons.With the sheer volume of data generated by the IoT-connected devices across a vehicle fleet, chargers and fuel sources, a cloud-based system is the fastest, most secure and cost-effective environment in which to build the applications that will deliver real-time insights into what’s happening with vehicles and drivers out on the road, according to André Dias, Flow founder and CTO.“Oracle’s global reach allows Flow to manage a distribution solution no matter where we - and our customers - are located,” Dias said. “The resilience of the solution and the possibility to deploy it in multiple instances means our clients could be serviced locally and managed centrally. Plus, the Oracle breadth of data centers means we can comply with the standards safeguarding personal and corporate data.”In Europe, for example, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that data generated in Europe be stored in Europe, in Flow’s case at Oracle’s Frankfurt data center. As other countries demand similar protections, Flow and Oracle can meet the need.Flow was an early adopter of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure beginning at Flow’s origins at CEiiA, the Center of Engineering and Product Development and one of Portugal’s leading technology incubators. Energy leader Galp acquired a majority stake in Flow in late 2019, and the company formally launched the Flow SMM Solution in July. Today, Flow’s customers span leading global companies and the largest cities in Portugal.“Flow is a true pioneer at deploying cloud technology in Europe and especially in Portugal and Spain,” said Rodrigo Vasques Jorge, Portugal Technology Leader at Oracle. “They’ve seen the value of Oracle’s next-generation cloud infrastructure and our renowned customer support, and we are proud to be powering this inspiring startup in their global expansion.”Want to learn more? Oracle and Flow are hosting a joint webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 10 AM. Go to https://go.oracle.com/LP=100014?elqCampaignId=268628&src1=:em:lw:ie:pt::GWF to sign up.About GoWithFlowFlow is a software and services company that has delivered the first comprehensive Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) solution to businesses and cities that are de-carbonizing their mobility footprint. Flow’s solution is based on the SMM Platform, a technology foundation that coordinates mobile telematics to provide real-time insights into how mobility assets like vehicles, scooters and charging stations are being used. With Flow SMM, decision-makers can manage five critical systems: Mobility Planning, Energy Management, Fleet Management, Mobility Services and Transaction Management. Flow’s majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe’s energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, visit http://gowithflow.io.About OracleThe Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Oracle Cloud Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at www.oracle.com. Contact Information GoWithFlow

Laura Grimmer

+1-917-330-4516



gowithflow.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GoWithFlow Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend