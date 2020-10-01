Leverage AI Within Predictive Analytics to Grow Revenue in Markets with Limited Data

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases StayinFront, Inc. Press Release

StayinFront RDI announced the official release of StayinFront RDI Predictive Analytics, a solution designed to strengthen the incremental sales impact of FMCG field teams across global markets through actionable insights where EPoS data is limited or isn’t available. StayinFront RDI is a global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force, analytics and digital solutions for consumer goods organizations.

In modern trade markets with easy access to Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) or scan data, it is common practice for consumer goods organizations to allocate time, manpower and resources to the stores that are generating the greatest amount of sales. However, in channels such as the traditional trade and in many developed/emerging markets, this data is not readily available. StayinFront RDI Predictive Analytics uses a vast array of data sources to predict the likely sales value in any given outlet, even if EPoS data isn’t present. Intelligent algorithms and machine learning identify store characteristics and variables, building a store-level forecast that segments locations according to their estimated sales and helping field teams determine which ones to visit. It can also be used to recommend the next best SKU to range in-store based on the unique catchment area attributes the machine learning identifies.



“We are excited to announce the launch of StayinFront RDI Predictive Analytics, a new technology platform that harnesses the latest thinking on Artificial Intelligence to deliver brand owners hard commercial benefits,” explained Andy Foweather, Commercial Director at StayinFront RDI. “While case studies in production environments of users of StayinFront RDI support revenue increases of 3% or greater, Predictive Analytics is designed to provide a significant revenue lift in markets where EPoS data is limited or not available. Predictive Analytics can help consumer goods organizations identify not only the stores that drive the greatest value, but also the ones with the most potential as well. We are dedicated to supporting sales reps in their quest to Do More, Know More and Sell More in the field.”



Acquired by StayinFront in 2017, StayinFront RDI’s software is tightly integrated within StayinFront’s market-leading TouchCG solution, an award-winning software recognized by industry experts and analysts, and most recently as one of the recipients of the Software Report’s "Top 25 CRM Software of 2020" award. Along with StayinFront RDI, TouchCG contains a full suite of retail execution capabilities, with integrated dashboards and KPIs that provide actionable insights for field teams and their managers.



About StayinFront, Inc.



Crystal Ozsoy

+1 (973) 461-4800 x3390



https://www.stayinfront.com



