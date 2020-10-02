Online Dating Anthem, Swipe Forever is Released by Jennifer Juan, Along with New Music Video That Takes a Feminist Look at Harassment on Dating Apps

Press Releases Underground Wonderland Records Press Release

"Swipe Forever" is available now from all digital music stores and streaming services, on Underground Wonderland Records. London, United Kingdom, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Online dating is difficult at the best of times, but in a pandemic, it can be hell, as told in the new single and music video, Swipe Forever from writer, musician, and host of Alphabet Radio's Diverse Verse, Jennifer Juan.A slick and nostalgic lofi track, with tongue in cheek lyrics, Swipe Forever discusses all the worst parts of online dating, from inappropriate messages, crossed signals and the bitter disappointment of swiping forever with nothing to show for it.Speaking about the new music video, Juan said, "I took messages that I'd received on dating apps, and put them together to form a video, to show how frustrating and demoralising online dating can be at the moment. It paints a bit of a bleak picture, but I think a lot of women will be able to relate to what they see.""Swipe Forever" is available now from all digital music stores and streaming services, on Underground Wonderland Records. Contact Information Underground Wonderland Records

Donovan Walsh

07794619072



undergroundwonderlandrecords.co.uk/



