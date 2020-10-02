PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Underground Wonderland Records

Press Release

Receive press releases from Underground Wonderland Records: By Email RSS Feeds:

Online Dating Anthem, Swipe Forever is Released by Jennifer Juan, Along with New Music Video That Takes a Feminist Look at Harassment on Dating Apps


London, United Kingdom, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Online dating is difficult at the best of times, but in a pandemic, it can be hell, as told in the new single and music video, Swipe Forever from writer, musician, and host of Alphabet Radio's Diverse Verse, Jennifer Juan.

A slick and nostalgic lofi track, with tongue in cheek lyrics, Swipe Forever discusses all the worst parts of online dating, from inappropriate messages, crossed signals and the bitter disappointment of swiping forever with nothing to show for it.

Speaking about the new music video, Juan said, "I took messages that I'd received on dating apps, and put them together to form a video, to show how frustrating and demoralising online dating can be at the moment. It paints a bit of a bleak picture, but I think a lot of women will be able to relate to what they see."

"Swipe Forever" is available now from all digital music stores and streaming services, on Underground Wonderland Records.
Contact Information
Underground Wonderland Records
Donovan Walsh
07794619072
Contact
undergroundwonderlandrecords.co.uk/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Underground Wonderland Records
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help