With Festivals Shut Down and Movie Theaters Closed, Veritas Arts International's Hilarious Comedy, "Brooklyn Vans" Decides on a Queens Drive-In

)-- "Brooklyn Vans" is a comedy pilot, inspired by the real life experiences of Daniel Jordano, an actor/director whose survival job has been being a local “man with a van” for years in NYC. He is premiering his film outdoors as an alternative to yet another online screening.
“Festivals are really a social affair,” laments Daniel. “An online version doesn't quite do it justice. I wanted to reunite the cast and crew and enjoy the screening together--not to mention the photo ops!”
Veritas Arts' comedy pilot revolves around a Brooklyn moving company. Obnoxious boss Sonny Levin, and his crazy crew of van movers juggle moves, relationships and careers, as they move stuff for their wild and colorful NYC clients.
“Over the years, I have had so many crazy experiences moving. They often didn't seem funny at the time, but in hindsight they were so ridiculous,” smiles Daniel. “All my fellow movers had even crazier anecdotes, so I said, 'this would make a great show!'” This is not the first time Jordano has written a project with him playing a mover. He produced a feature, "Frog Dreams," about the darker side of the Great Recession. “But it was time to look at the lighter side of the business,” says Daniel.
In the pilot, one moving crew breaks up roommates who have a catfight over the security deposit. Another crew is assigned a biohazard nightmare move complete with rats and roaches, while a third involves a crazy cultist who seduces one of the movers. Things go from bad to worse. “Moving is kind of like driving a cab,” says Jordano. “You meet all types. Most are great, and some you wish you never laid eyes on!”
Artists have had to be creative in light of the shut down of theaters. The Bel Aire Diner recently has begun utilizing their parking lot as a Drive In and it has been quite popular. “I and am so happy that the Bel Aire are hosting us,” says Daniel. Veritas Arts plans a red carpet for attendees, outdoor seating in the front row for the car-less, as well as a full bar/menu from the Diner. After the 30 minute pilot premieres at the Bel Aire, Veritas is considering taking the film on the road to other venues. “Why not?” muses Daniel, “People are sick of being cooped up and streaming everything. Why not do a drive-in circuit?"
The World Premiere takes place Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00pm.
