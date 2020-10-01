Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Host Drive-Thru Fall Fest

Marcoot Jersey Creamery is announcing plans to host their annual Fall Fest as a drive-thru event on October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their grounds. This free event will operate similarly to Cheesefest, which occurred in June.

Fall Fest will include a drive-thru hay bale maze and a radio-guided tour of the creamery with scenic farm views. Adorable farm animals to see and learn about will include cows, sheep, goats, and a llama. Henry, the Schnucks Soldier, and the Schnucks team will also be in attendance with their giant shopping cart.



There will be kid-friendly activities including a scavenger hunt. All children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes to receive free candy. While Fall Fest is free to those in attendance, donations are accepted. Boxed lunches, fresh ice cream, Extreme Ice, apple cider, and cheese and meat bundles will be available for purchase.



For more information, please visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/fallfest.



About Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, and products, and they are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. Marcoot Jersey Creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses and many other products including fruit and whey ices, primarily grass-fed beef, clover honey, and more.



