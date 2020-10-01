Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kristen Baird® Jewelry Press Release

Kristen Baird® Jewelry Voted "Best Jewelry Store in Savannah" for 2020 Best of the Best Awards

This marks the third year in a row that the local jeweler has won this award.

Savannah, GA, October 01, 2020 --(



“Because of COVID-19, 2020 has been a rollercoaster for small businesses. Even with the chaos this Spring, our supporters, clients, family, and friends showed up online and voted for us. I am honored to be recognized again,” described owner and designer, Kristen Baird. “When I heard that we won, I was overjoyed and grateful for some positive news to share!”



Savannah Morning News’ Best of the Best Awards celebrate and recognize the best the Coastal Empire has to offer. Each year, the nominations and responses are overwhelming, but only the top businesses in each category make it to the final voting stage.



“I would like to congratulate you on being chosen the Best Jewelry Store in Savannah. The community has spoken! You’re the WINNER showing you are the Best! It is an amazing honor to be voted as one of the best by the community,” Jill Christy, Events Account Executive at USA Today Network and LOCALiQ, wrote to Baird. “The Best of the Coastal Empire is a big competition with a lot of community involvement more than ever now! Our audience/readers get a kick out of seeing their favorite local businesses win it all! You've made it to the top, and like I say cream rises to the top!”



As prestigious and exciting as the Best of the Best Award is, Baird is just as humble and eager to continue her work and dedication to the community.



“Winning this award affirms that people love the jewelry I design and handcraft,” explained Baird. “But it also inspires me to keep working hard and continue being creative. We need art, design, and beauty now more than ever.”



Learn more about the 2020 Best of the Best Awards visit at https://savannahnow.gannettcontests.com/2020-Best-of-the-Best-Coastal-Empire/ and Kristen Baird® Jewelry at www.kristenbaird.com.



About Kristen Baird® Jewelry

About Kristen Baird® Jewelry

Kristen Baird® Jewelry is an award-winning, fine jewelry brand, nestled in historic Savannah, Georgia. In a time where mass manufacturing is predominant, Kristen and her team utilize and preserve traditional metalsmithing skills as they delicately and precisely craft each piece by hand in Kristen's studio. Using sterling silver, recycled 18K gold, and ethically sourced gemstones, Kristen's jewelry is full of color and texture with juxtaposing forms both geometric and fluid. Learn more at www.kristenbaird.com.

Kristen Baird

(804) 647-6096



https://www.kristenbaird.com/



