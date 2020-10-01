Corporate Payment Provider TIS and Treasury Experts TIPCO Formalize Their Collaboration

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH Press Release

TIS, a leading cloud-based platform for corporate payments, and TIPCO, a best-in-class treasury solutions provider announced today that they have formalized their long-standing cooperation through a strategic partnership agreement. Over the past years, TIS and TIPCO have built an impressive track-record of successfully providing market-leading solutions to European clients.

Joerg Wiemer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of TIS, is very excited about the prospect of this new partnership: "TIPCO is a top-of-the-line provider with an excellent solution. Formalizing our partnership is an important step towards building a best-of-breed cash management ecosystem based on cloud and API integration. This will provide our customers with a better experience that includes faster innovation and more strategic agility for future growth."



Alexander Fleischmann, Head of International Market Development and responsible for the collaboration on behalf of TIPCO summarizes: "Good systems should save a company time and money. Digitalization, however, can also be at the cost of flexibility if you rely on rigid one-fits-all solutions. The seamless integration between TIS and TIP combines two systems to offer the best of both: state-of-the art technology and extremely high levels of flexibility. We are convinced that we can offer numerous companies a perfect solution as a result."



The Austrian software provider TIPCO has made TIP the solution of choice for some of the leading companies in Europe across various industries. Over 130 clients – including Deutsche Telekom AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fresenius, Merck, REWE Group, STIHL and many more – trust in TIP and in TIPCO's ability to provide market-leading treasury innovation. The Treasury Information Platform TIP stands for state-of-the-art solutions for cash visibility, cash flow forecasting, risk management, guarantee management, bank fee analysis and reporting. TIP empowers Treasury departments to digitalize their processes and do away with manual data capturing and endless e-mail exchanges thanks to flexible and smart workflows.



TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of "Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.



https://www.tis.biz Walldorf, Germany, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The two companies are recognized leaders in bank connectivity and payments, cash forecasting, risk management, bank relationship management and analytics. TIS and TIPCO share a joint mission to provide corporate treasurers with the best possible solutions through a seamless end-to-end cash management process. The components are tailored to the clients’ specific needs, without the need of costly IT implementation.Joerg Wiemer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of TIS, is very excited about the prospect of this new partnership: “TIPCO is a top-of-the-line provider with an excellent solution. Formalizing our partnership is an important step towards building a best-of-breed cash management ecosystem based on cloud and API integration. This will provide our customers with a better experience that includes faster innovation and more strategic agility for future growth.”Alexander Fleischmann, Head of International Market Development and responsible for the collaboration on behalf of TIPCO summarizes: “Good systems should save a company time and money. Digitalization, however, can also be at the cost of flexibility if you rely on rigid one-fits-all solutions. The seamless integration between TIS and TIP combines two systems to offer the best of both: state-of-the art technology and extremely high levels of flexibility. We are convinced that we can offer numerous companies a perfect solution as a result.”About TIPCOThe Austrian software provider TIPCO has made TIP the solution of choice for some of the leading companies in Europe across various industries. Over 130 clients – including Deutsche Telekom AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fresenius, Merck, REWE Group, STIHL and many more – trust in TIP and in TIPCO’s ability to provide market-leading treasury innovation. The Treasury Information Platform TIP stands for state-of-the-art solutions for cash visibility, cash flow forecasting, risk management, guarantee management, bank fee analysis and reporting. TIP empowers Treasury departments to digitalize their processes and do away with manual data capturing and endless e-mail exchanges thanks to flexible and smart workflows.Go to www.tipco.at/en to gain access to case studies and on-demand webinars and to schedule your custom online demo.About TISTIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.Your world of Payments. ONE Login.https://www.tis.bizPress contactsTIPCOSophie HalfmannAm Belvedere 8A - 1100 WienPress Contact:Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbHLiang Fang, MarketingAltrottstraße 3169190 WalldorfTel. 06227 698240Email: liang.fang@tis.bizhttps://www.tis.biz Contact Information Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH

