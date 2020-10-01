PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Click & Pledge

Press Release

Click & Pledge Releases Shoutout - a Donor Outreach Tool for Nonprofits


Shoutout is a new Click & Pledge feature created to bring donor outreach to the fingertips of non-profit leaders.

Blacksburg, VA, October 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Click & Pledge announced on September 29 a feature within CONNECT to enable organizations to communicate and thank their donors virtually. This new feature was created to bring effective donor outreach to the fingertips of nonprofit leaders. Organizations can create messages, either audio or video, and send them directly to supporters of their organization.

The main benefits and features of Shoutout include:

- Ability to record and send Shoutouts within Swiper1 App

- Create a library of recorded audio and video messages for future use

- Capability to send Shoutouts through SMS or Email (Twilio account required)

- Comprehensive list of your donors integrated with Salesforce

- Send messages to recent donors or Salesforce opportunities by scanning QR in Salesforce or CONNECT

What started as an idea from our partner, Dan Woodward, is now a reality to our customers. “At Click & Pledge, we never get tired of re-inventing,” said Shirin Zohdi, the VP of Product Development. "It is even more important during this time because individuals are feeling the stress of isolation and change. This means finding innovative ways to connect with clients and patrons. Shoutout allows our customers to do that."

Click & Pledge account holders can start using the Shoutout now for no added cost. Learn more  at clickandpledge.com/news/shoutout.
Contact Information
Click & Pledge
Oliver Meredith
540-961-9811
Contact
clickandpledge.com

