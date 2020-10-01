Click & Pledge Releases Shoutout - a Donor Outreach Tool for Nonprofits

Press Releases Click & Pledge Press Release

Shoutout is a new Click & Pledge feature created to bring donor outreach to the fingertips of non-profit leaders.

The main benefits and features of Shoutout include:



- Ability to record and send Shoutouts within Swiper1 App



- Create a library of recorded audio and video messages for future use



- Capability to send Shoutouts through SMS or Email (Twilio account required)



- Comprehensive list of your donors integrated with Salesforce



- Send messages to recent donors or Salesforce opportunities by scanning QR in Salesforce or CONNECT



What started as an idea from our partner, Dan Woodward, is now a reality to our customers. “At Click & Pledge, we never get tired of re-inventing,” said Shirin Zohdi, the VP of Product Development. "It is even more important during this time because individuals are feeling the stress of isolation and change. This means finding innovative ways to connect with clients and patrons. Shoutout allows our customers to do that."



Contact Information Click & Pledge

Oliver Meredith

540-961-9811



clickandpledge.com



