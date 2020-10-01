Siddharth Satish - High School Student Helps Represent Youth and Americans at the World Humanitarian Forum Aside the UN General Assembly

Press Releases Rememoirs and PEP magazine Press Release

Siddharth Satish, high school junior from New Jersey attends a UN Event.

West Windsor, NJ, October 01, 2020 --



Apart from representing his country and demographic, Siddharth was also representing his two non-profit initiatives and one larger organization: Rememoirs, PEP magazine and Ariel Foundation International.



His fiscally sponsored non profit organization, Rememoirs is helping redefine healthcare by caring for the elderly with alzheimers and dementia and by increasing education about the same. So far this group has 54 chapters world wide, with 500+ members and has impacted 10,000 people.



His second non profit initiative is the Politics, Economics and Philosophy (PEP) magazine. As a pioneer of equity in education he felt that he had the responsibility to increase awareness of political, economic and philosophical concepts amongst youth, so he began this magazine. The magazine is not gender normative which serves to boost female and gender fluid representation in the field; and the images are racially diverse - which means that more and more children of color can see themselves in the magazine. Over 100,000 people have read his magazine and he has over 600 people working with him.



Siddharth Satish

732-476-8535



rememoirs.org



