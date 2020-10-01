Property in the San Juan Islands Gets a “Living” Fence

Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

Tree Transplantation Company Helps Homeowners Set Up Privacy Screen Trees for Yard

Big Trees Inc was contacted by a homeowner who had bought a property in the San Juan Islands. The property sat on a beautiful bluff with beach access and sweeping 180 degree views of the water. The property was meticulously landscaped, but the only potential issue for the family was a wooden fence along the property that did not match with the natural setting of the rest of the property. The fence was, however, effective in screening the property and providing privacy from the neighbors. Big Trees was consulted on creating a “living fence," a line of privacy screen trees, as a more natural look for the landscape but that still maintained privacy.



The planting area was somewhat limited to how large the trees could eventually get, so Big Trees Inc recommended Emerald Green Giants for the site (evergreens that grow up to 30’ tall, but only 8-10’ wide). The trees worked out to be a perfect solution that accommodated the long-term needs of the family. The family was very satisfied with the result, and felt they’d gotten a much more natural, organic landscape, and the family settled into their new home.



“Working with homeowners and coming up with solutions that are both satisfying and have long-term viability is a fun part of my business,” said Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees Inc.



