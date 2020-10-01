West Coast Aerial Photography Finishes Documenting Construction of Currie Hall Phase II

Press Releases West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc. Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, October 01, 2020 --(



“It has been amazing to see this project come to life, from a flattened dirt lot to a completed apartment complex in little more than a year,” said Mark Holtzman, President of West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc. “I was constantly surprised to see just how much progress had been made every month, a testament to professionalism and skill of the American Campus Communities team.”



With over 90 new units and almost 300 beds on site, the new Currie Hall Phase II complex will provide a welcome relief to students at the USC Health Sciences Campus, where housing and parking are both in short supply. A short walk from both Keck Hospital of USC and LAC + USC Medical Center, the location of the additional housing could not be more convenient for students.



American Campus Communities is the national largest developer, owner, and manager of high-quality student housing communities. The publicly traded real estate investment trust owns and/or manages over 200 properties, both on-campus and off-campus.



About West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.

West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc. is a father-son aerial photography company created by Mark Holtzman in 2000. A combination of Mr. Holtzman's passion for aviation and photography, West Coast Aerial Photography prides itself on catering to each client's individual needs and concerns. Delivering high-resolution oblique and vertical aerial imagery, West Coast Aerial Photography can be seen in various domestic and international publications.



