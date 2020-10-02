Loveforce International Releases "High Price for Life" and Gives Away "Black in America"

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On Friday, October 2nd, Loveforce International will release a new single "High Price for Life" by Billy Ray Charles and give away the e-book version of "Black in America" by The Prophet of Life.

On Friday, October 2nd, Loveforce International will release Billy Ray Charles new single "High Price for Life." The song is an indictment of the gun violence that runs rampant on American streets. Political songs are unusual for Charles, who usually writes slice of life songs in the Southern Soul genre. This song does still some of Charles trademark humor but this time with some controversial sarcasm. In the song Charles doesn't refer to the President by name but as "The Joker."

In honor of the new single Loveforce International will be giving away the e-book version of Black in America by The Prophet of life, a book the company publishes. Black in America consists of a collection of essays and poems about racism and the Black Experience in America from the civil rights movement through today.

The e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, October 2nd only. The song will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Tidal, Deezer, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, Media Net, Pandora, Napster, Instagram Stories, Net Ease, and You Tube Music.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.

