TEBillion's New and Improved Business Automation Suite

London, United Kingdom, October 02, 2020



Its user and partner network will now enjoy more advanced features within the system including custom filters which will allow a management screen of each module as per user's preferred requirement.



Other advanced features that TEBillion is proud to have launched this week includes Lead Tracking. This feature will allow users to track its leads through Actions, making users be more effective in managing leads and tracking the progress using geo location tracking. The Lead Funnel is an advanced yet simple to use drill down analysis of leads. The Lead Diary has a more optimised user experience to allow users to work on more leads with simple to use screens. Lastly, the Lead Diary Views which include the list view and detailed view, allowing TEB Cloud's users have a more personal and tailored view of their lead management.



Not only is the TEB team excited by the launch of the new and improved software suite, the TEB team is proud to have this made possible by the feedback of its users and partner network, proving TEBillion's dedication into delivering nothing but growth and success to businesses around the world.



For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com



Gail Fuentes

+ 44 (0) 1582 870 181



https://www.tebillion.com/en/



