f1studioz - Mass Hiring

B2B design agency reveals its mass recruitment plans - around 30 openings



f1Studioz - a UX/UI design agency specializing in SAAS based companies - announced that they have opened 30 new positions across their three different office locations. Headquartered in Hyderabad, this B2B firm is doing well amidst the difficult situations surrounding. The hiring movement will open ways to push the personal spending sector and get the economy back up and running.



“We are advancing our 2021 plan of hiring, announcing our company’s biggest ever hiring, a small step in the right direction,” said f1studioz CEO, Santosh Shukla. f1studioz is standing in alignment with India’s PM’s vision of AatmNirbharBharat and the recently launched campaign of Yourstory, Jobs for All: In India, for India. “The economy feeds on human emotions. If the whole world keeps taking a defensive approach, the economy isn’t going to fix itself. High time we take a different road,” he says.



Many job seekers are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on the job hunt as offers have been reneged at the last minute, recent grads with dissolved plans and even the experienced professionals have found themselves uncertain about the future.



Companies like f1studioz, who are fortunate to be able to effectively continue operations despite working from home, can help the economy by advancing hiring plans and lessen the blow the pandemic has had on job seekers.



The positions are across functions UX design, UI Engineering, Project management, HR, and Marketing, for all levels. “If you are a job aspirant we urge you to follow us on any of the social media platforms and look for openings at https://f1studioz.com/careers.html. We do not want to lose a perfect fit due to lack of information,” appealed the management.



About f1 studioz: f1Studioz is an Enterprise UX company having offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. f1Studioz is also operational in the USA. f1Studioz helps businesses (mostly B2B) solve their User Acquisition, Engagement, Retention goals with their award-winning UX.



Their customers include The Home Depot, Carnegie Mellon University, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Kotak Life, HDFC Life etc. In SaaS, they have worked with leaders like Capillary, Aviso, Darwinbox, and Fyle. Their expertise in Product Management and User Experience helps them understand the Business needs, users' emotions and with their processes they create award-winning experiences predictably.



