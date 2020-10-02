Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TRENDnet Press Release

Receive press releases from TRENDnet: By Email RSS Feeds: TRENDnet Introduces World’s First ONVIF Conformant Smart Surveillance Switches

TRENDnet presents its new Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch Series. These ONVIF Conformant managed switches feature PoE self-healing support and integrated IP camera management functionality.

Torrance, CA, October 02, 2020 --(



The Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switches Series launches with two models, the 18-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch (TPE-3018LS) and the 12-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch (TPE-3012LS). Camera management functions available through the switch’s GUI include modifying camera administrator access, performing camera firmware upgrades, e-map support, and changing IP addresses. The ONVIF Conformant designation ensures users that Profile Q requirements have been met, which guarantees a level of interoperability with other ONVIF devices, such as NVRs, IP cameras, and software.



The PoE self-healing support on these Smart Surveillance Switches include both PoE device-recovery, and switch power scheduling. If the Smart Surveillance Switch fails to respond, or if the network connection to a connected device is interrupted, TRENDnet’s Gigabit PoE Smart Surveillance Switch Series will auto-reboot or power cycle the affected PoE port and/or the entire switch. The PoE self-healing support featured on these Smart Surveillance Switches helps to reduce overall network downtime and the amount of onsite support required, which can be crucial especially during critical network operations.



TRENDnet Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switches are the first and only official ONVIF Conformant network switches currently available. They feature both PoE+ and standard RJ-45 ports, as well as SFP slots for long-distance fiber connectivity. The Smart Surveillance Switch Series also feature long-range PoE support that can reach up to 656 ft. (200m), double the current PoE standard distance. The front-facing LED display shows useful PoE power usage statistics. Managed switch features include IPv6, QoS, IGMP snooping, port bandwidth controls, and spanning tree support.



TRENDnet’s Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switches are available online on the TRENDnet Store, or worldwide through select distribution and retail partners. TRENDnet originally planned to have working demos of the new Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch Series at their booth at ISC West; however, an alternative means to demo and review the switches and its interface are available on the respective product pages on the TRENDnet website.



12-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch, TPE-3012LS

· 8 x Gigabit PoE+ ports

· 2 x Gigabit Ports

· 2 x SFP slots

· 110W PoE power budget

· Extend PoE+ signal up to 656 ft. (200m) at 10Mbps

· 24Gbps switching capacity

· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TPE-3012LS

· MSRP: USD $249.99



18-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch, TPE-3018LS

· 16 x Gigabit PoE+ ports

· 2 x Shared Gigabit ports (RJ-45 or SFP)

· 220W PoE power budget

· Extend PoE+ signal up to 656 ft. (200m) at 10Mbps

· 36Gbps switching capacity

· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TPE-3018LS

· MSRP: USD $459.99



About TRENDnet, Inc.

TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit trendnet.com. Torrance, CA, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TRENDnet®, a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, has announced that its Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch Series is currently shipping and available for purchase. These Smart Surveillance Switches are the first network switches to be designated as ONVIF® Conformant, supporting ONVIF Profile Q. TRENDnet’s Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switches are integrated with camera management functions which are easily accessible within the surveillance switch’s user interface. The new Smart Surveillance Switch Series were originally planned to be on display at ISC West 2020 in Las Vegas.The Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switches Series launches with two models, the 18-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch (TPE-3018LS) and the 12-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch (TPE-3012LS). Camera management functions available through the switch’s GUI include modifying camera administrator access, performing camera firmware upgrades, e-map support, and changing IP addresses. The ONVIF Conformant designation ensures users that Profile Q requirements have been met, which guarantees a level of interoperability with other ONVIF devices, such as NVRs, IP cameras, and software.The PoE self-healing support on these Smart Surveillance Switches include both PoE device-recovery, and switch power scheduling. If the Smart Surveillance Switch fails to respond, or if the network connection to a connected device is interrupted, TRENDnet’s Gigabit PoE Smart Surveillance Switch Series will auto-reboot or power cycle the affected PoE port and/or the entire switch. The PoE self-healing support featured on these Smart Surveillance Switches helps to reduce overall network downtime and the amount of onsite support required, which can be crucial especially during critical network operations.TRENDnet Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switches are the first and only official ONVIF Conformant network switches currently available. They feature both PoE+ and standard RJ-45 ports, as well as SFP slots for long-distance fiber connectivity. The Smart Surveillance Switch Series also feature long-range PoE support that can reach up to 656 ft. (200m), double the current PoE standard distance. The front-facing LED display shows useful PoE power usage statistics. Managed switch features include IPv6, QoS, IGMP snooping, port bandwidth controls, and spanning tree support.TRENDnet’s Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switches are available online on the TRENDnet Store, or worldwide through select distribution and retail partners. TRENDnet originally planned to have working demos of the new Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch Series at their booth at ISC West; however, an alternative means to demo and review the switches and its interface are available on the respective product pages on the TRENDnet website.12-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch, TPE-3012LS· 8 x Gigabit PoE+ ports· 2 x Gigabit Ports· 2 x SFP slots· 110W PoE power budget· Extend PoE+ signal up to 656 ft. (200m) at 10Mbps· 24Gbps switching capacity· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TPE-3012LS· MSRP: USD $249.9918-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Surveillance Switch, TPE-3018LS· 16 x Gigabit PoE+ ports· 2 x Shared Gigabit ports (RJ-45 or SFP)· 220W PoE power budget· Extend PoE+ signal up to 656 ft. (200m) at 10Mbps· 36Gbps switching capacity· Product page: www.trendnet.com/products/TPE-3018LS· MSRP: USD $459.99About TRENDnet, Inc.TRENDnet is a global provider of award-winning networking and surveillance solutions to small and medium-sized business and home users. Building networking solutions since 1990, TRENDnet enables users to share broadband access, multimedia content, and networked peripherals for true anywhere connectivity. TRENDnet's diverse product portfolio includes PoE, switches, Industrial, IP cameras, NVRs, fiber, Powerline, wireless, KVM, USB, and more. To learn more about TRENDnet, please visit trendnet.com. Contact Information TRENDnet

Emily Chae

310-961-5500



www.trendnet.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TRENDnet Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend