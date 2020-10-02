Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Preservation Maryland Press Release

Receive press releases from Preservation Maryland: By Email RSS Feeds: National Park Service Announces Goodall Preservation Fellows

The National Park Service and Preservation Maryland are pleased to announce the recipients of the inaugural Harrison Goodall Preservation Fellowship – three awards that will support innovation and professional growth in the field of historic preservation.

Baltimore, MD, October 02, 2020 --(



Over 80 applications were received from across the country and were reviewed by the committee in Summer 2020. Fellows receive up to a $5,000 grant and recognition for a distinguished achievement while creating original preservation training content, performing research, or enhancing leadership and management skills.



Demolition by Neglect in Arizona



In addition to serving as the Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer in Phoenix, AZ, Christopher Cody seeks to tackle the most serious preservation challenge in Arizona: demolition-by-neglect. Historic structures are threatened by absent owners who do not provide necessary maintenance to keep the property stable, thus requiring demolition. Many of these structures are within historic downtown areas. Cody's goal is to research and develop model demolition-by-neglect ordinances for use across the state of Arizona, to produce supporting legal research for said ordinances, to identify legislative and legal barriers to their enactment, and develop a legislative advocacy plan if changes in state law are required.



Cemetery Identification, Assessment, and Consultation Guidance for the State of Alaska



With more than 10 years of professional experience, Danielle Ellis currently works as an archaeologist for the Alaska Region of the Bureau Indian Affairs while earning a Master's of Arts in Anthropology. The rich history and heritage of Alaska includes a wide range of cemetery types in a variety of geographic settings. Changing environmental conditions and increased infrastructure development escalate the need to protect vulnerable cemeteries. Guidance for cemetery resources and protection challenges and is scarce, especially for Native Alaskan communities, a need Ellis will rectify as a fellowship recipient.



Application of Non-Destructive Technology to Document Seismic Damage on Historic Adobe



Sara Stratte completed her Master's of Science in Historic Preservation in 2018 and currently works as the Exhibit Specialist for Restoration at Channel Islands National Park where a 2018 earthquake caused damage to an adobe structure built in 1889. The extent of the damage to this building and other structures like it cannot be fully explored without invasive or destructive techniques. Stratte will use the Smuggler's Ranch, located on Santa Cruz Island, as a case study for non-destructive techniques to diagnose and document unseen deterioration conditions in adobe masonry.



Preservation Maryland is the one of the largest and oldest historic preservation organizations in the United States. Founded in 1931, the organization is dedicated to preserving Maryland’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes, and archaeological sites through outreach, funding, and advocacy. Preservation Maryland powers several national programs including the Campaign for Historic Trades and PreserveCast.



The Historic Preservation Training Center provides quality preservation services to national parks and partner facilities and develops educational courses to fulfill the competency requirements of National Park Service employees in the career fields of Historic Preservation Skills, Risk Management, Maintenance, and Planning, Design, and Construction. The training center is in Frederick, MD and the Western Center of Historic Preservation in Moose, WY. Baltimore, MD, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The National Park Service, in partnership with Preservation Maryland, is pleased to announce the recipients of the Harrison Goodall Preservation Fellowship. The fellowship promotes innovation and professional growth in the field of historic preservation and provides a short-term opportunity for individuals to pursue a unique self-directed project under the guidance of a mentor.Over 80 applications were received from across the country and were reviewed by the committee in Summer 2020. Fellows receive up to a $5,000 grant and recognition for a distinguished achievement while creating original preservation training content, performing research, or enhancing leadership and management skills.Demolition by Neglect in ArizonaIn addition to serving as the Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer in Phoenix, AZ, Christopher Cody seeks to tackle the most serious preservation challenge in Arizona: demolition-by-neglect. Historic structures are threatened by absent owners who do not provide necessary maintenance to keep the property stable, thus requiring demolition. Many of these structures are within historic downtown areas. Cody's goal is to research and develop model demolition-by-neglect ordinances for use across the state of Arizona, to produce supporting legal research for said ordinances, to identify legislative and legal barriers to their enactment, and develop a legislative advocacy plan if changes in state law are required.Cemetery Identification, Assessment, and Consultation Guidance for the State of AlaskaWith more than 10 years of professional experience, Danielle Ellis currently works as an archaeologist for the Alaska Region of the Bureau Indian Affairs while earning a Master's of Arts in Anthropology. The rich history and heritage of Alaska includes a wide range of cemetery types in a variety of geographic settings. Changing environmental conditions and increased infrastructure development escalate the need to protect vulnerable cemeteries. Guidance for cemetery resources and protection challenges and is scarce, especially for Native Alaskan communities, a need Ellis will rectify as a fellowship recipient.Application of Non-Destructive Technology to Document Seismic Damage on Historic AdobeSara Stratte completed her Master's of Science in Historic Preservation in 2018 and currently works as the Exhibit Specialist for Restoration at Channel Islands National Park where a 2018 earthquake caused damage to an adobe structure built in 1889. The extent of the damage to this building and other structures like it cannot be fully explored without invasive or destructive techniques. Stratte will use the Smuggler's Ranch, located on Santa Cruz Island, as a case study for non-destructive techniques to diagnose and document unseen deterioration conditions in adobe masonry.Preservation Maryland is the one of the largest and oldest historic preservation organizations in the United States. Founded in 1931, the organization is dedicated to preserving Maryland’s historic buildings, neighborhoods, landscapes, and archaeological sites through outreach, funding, and advocacy. Preservation Maryland powers several national programs including the Campaign for Historic Trades and PreserveCast.The Historic Preservation Training Center provides quality preservation services to national parks and partner facilities and develops educational courses to fulfill the competency requirements of National Park Service employees in the career fields of Historic Preservation Skills, Risk Management, Maintenance, and Planning, Design, and Construction. The training center is in Frederick, MD and the Western Center of Historic Preservation in Moose, WY. Contact Information Preservation Maryland

Nicholas Redding

410-685-2886



https://www.preservationmaryland.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Preservation Maryland Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend