Consumers Seeking Medicare Insurance Agents Drives Association Web Traffic

Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020



"The vast majority of the increased website traffic was consumers looking for local Medicare insurance agents," reports Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "With Medicare's Annual Election Period starting soon, we expect website traffic will continue to increase."



The Association makes available the only online directory of insurance professionals who specifically offer Medicare insurance products. "Medicare is not just increasingly complex but there are more changes than ever, which means people want information and recommendations," Slome notes. "Medicare is national but your plan choices and decisions are local."



According to the Association website traffic is almost evenly split between men (50.1%) and women (49.9%). Most users are turning age 65, when one becomes eligible for Medicare or already age 65 and looking for additional options.



"Consumers want impartial information and a local professional can help them make better decisions," Slome adds. The directory lists insurance agents who offer Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement as well as Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D).



In addition, the he Association website offers the 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index. "For cities across the country, we show the lowest and highest price for Medigap Plan G which is the plan most often chosen by those turning age 65 in 20209," Slome explains. "Consumers incorrectly believe prices for insurance are pretty much standardized but one look and you'll see that this is clearly not the case."



Access to the directory is completely free and private. "No information is required to see the listing," Slome confirms. "No one knows who you are or will delufge you with calls." To access the Medicare insurance agent directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



