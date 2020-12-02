Read "The Haunting on Palm Court" for Spooky Beach Vibes This Winter

Press Releases Bublish Press Release Share Blog

Love triangles can be complicated for everyone involved, especially when one person is dead.





865.973.1874 Charleston, SC, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The upcoming paranormal suspense novel “The Haunting on Palm Court,” by new author Stephanie Edwards, takes place amidst the lush Spanish-moss draped canopy and sandy beaches of Isle of Palms.After Blake Nelson catches her abusive fiancé, Parker, with another woman, she seeks serenity at her late grandmother’s beach cottage. He follows Blake to the island and attempts to kill her, but instead, he dies in an accident while fleeing the police.His malevolent spirit returns to the cottage to finish what he started. The haunting intensifies when Blake reconnects with her first love, Clint. Will Blake discover how to banish Parker before it’s too late?“Almost two years ago, I started writing a story about a woman running away from her abusive partner,” Edwards said. “So naturally, I killed him off. To my surprise, death didn’t end Parker’s story. I couldn’t cut him out of the book so easily. Unfortunately, I knew he wouldn’t let Blake forget him either.”“The Haunting on Palm Court” was named a finalist in the suspense category of the San Francisco chapter of the Romance Writers of America 2019 Heart to Heart contest.The paperback and eBook are available for presale at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes and other retailers. The official launch date was Sept. 1. For more details, visit www.stephedwardswrites.com.About the authorStephanie Edwards has been writing professionally since she landed her first newspaper column at the age of 13. Her love for the Lowcountry, the Atlantic Ocean and a good ghost story inspired her to write her first book. She lives in Tennessee with her husband, Ron, and their adorable dog, Shadow.Media inquiries: Stephanie Edwardsstephanie@stephedwardswrites.com865.973.1874 Contact Information Bublish

