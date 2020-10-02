Press Releases Bublish Press Release

Receive press releases from Bublish: By Email RSS Feeds: Tech Magnate and Author Releases Hard-Hitting Political Satire

Web Augustine offers a witty, timely retelling of what it’s like to work with the current U.S. Administration.

Charleston, SC, October 02, 2020 --(



Author Web Augustine provides comic relief, as well as aspirational thinking, for readers who have had to put up with so much ridiculousness for so long. "Make Our Country YUUUGE Again" pulls the curtain back on the past few years of Tunny-lead shenanigans in American politics with a humorous cast of characters and a story that is too preposterous to be true. Almost.



The official launch date was September 30, 2020, with the paperback and eBook editions available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, and other book retailers. "Make Our Country YUUUGE Again" will be distributed by Bublish, Inc.



About the author

Web Augustine is a Seattle native, San Francisco Bay Area resident, and Silicon Valley veteran with 30+ years of experience in marketing, sales, consulting, and executive search. Web has contributed early-stage marketing expertise to several high-profile startups and spent the vast majority of his career working with early-stage companies. Web previously authored "Inspiring Quotations of Our Times" (2020 eBook, 2011 hardcover; a delightful compilation of the best 1,400 quotations that offer practical wisdom and wit regarding life, love, attitude, happiness, success, character, and much more).



Learn more about Web Augustine at www.hiwire.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com. Charleston, SC, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Make Our Country YUUUGE Again" is a laugh-out-loud presidential parody that takes aim at the Tunnald “Tunny” Drump Administration, who was elected Grand Poobah of Cameria in 2016. This chronicle of the behind the scenes life of the Beige Palace–including utter incompetence, disastrous policies, Constitution-defying declarations, and increasingly erratic behavior is told from the inside perspective of Press Secretary Laira Succupy Ganders.Author Web Augustine provides comic relief, as well as aspirational thinking, for readers who have had to put up with so much ridiculousness for so long. "Make Our Country YUUUGE Again" pulls the curtain back on the past few years of Tunny-lead shenanigans in American politics with a humorous cast of characters and a story that is too preposterous to be true. Almost.The official launch date was September 30, 2020, with the paperback and eBook editions available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, and other book retailers. "Make Our Country YUUUGE Again" will be distributed by Bublish, Inc.About the authorWeb Augustine is a Seattle native, San Francisco Bay Area resident, and Silicon Valley veteran with 30+ years of experience in marketing, sales, consulting, and executive search. Web has contributed early-stage marketing expertise to several high-profile startups and spent the vast majority of his career working with early-stage companies. Web previously authored "Inspiring Quotations of Our Times" (2020 eBook, 2011 hardcover; a delightful compilation of the best 1,400 quotations that offer practical wisdom and wit regarding life, love, attitude, happiness, success, character, and much more).Learn more about Web Augustine at www.hiwire.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com. Contact Information Bublish

Kathy Meis

843-513-7337



https://bublish.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bublish