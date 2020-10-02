PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Mashman Ventures LLC

Mashman Ventures Takes on Audio Engineer Tristan T. Roberts as Their Client


Mashman Ventures began working with one of rapper Jelly Roll's audio engineers Tristan T. Roberts.

Miami, FL, October 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Businessman Isaac Mashman's company, Mashman Ventures took on another client this week after they began work for audio engineer Tristan T. Roberts.

Roberts being most notably known for working on rapper Jelly Roll's 2020 billboard charting album "A Beautiful Disaster" goal is to be known as the "Go-To Audio Engineer" by members in and out of music industry.

To meet such a goal requires taking his personal branding to a new level of professionalism and self-explanation. So far changes to Tristan T. Robert's social medias can be seen, and for the first time his website pops up when his name is searched. This is not the full extent of their work.

Mashman Ventures, known for specializing in the areas of social media marketing, influencer marketing and public relations has been working with big thinkers and visionaries since its formation on April 17, 2020 and Tristan will be one more success to view very soon.
Contact Information
Mashman Ventures LLC
Isaac Mashman
904-615-0018
Contact
mashmanventures.com

