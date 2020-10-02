PKG Registers with FDA and Announces Manufacturing Compliance Certification From TÜV SÜD

Press Releases PKG, Inc. Press Release

Meridian, ID, October 02, 2020



The TÜV SÜD ISO 13485:2016 certification is for the contract design, development, and manufacture of non-implantable OEM system-level medical systems, subassemblies, and components for the areas of diagnostics, imaging, patient treatment, monitoring, and surgical devices. This certification is from TÜV SÜD, one of the few organizations recognized as a designated body under the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR). It enables PKG to leverage its research, development, and manufacturing strengths for multiple new products addressing novel indications as we advance. TÜV SÜD’s MDR designation will also ensure the continuity of regulatory compliance and support post-MDR implementation per European Union Directives on medical devices.



The TÜV SÜD ISO 9001:2015 certification is for the contract design, development, and manufacture of turnkey system-level aerospace, government, and industrial devices with expertise in human-machine interfaces.



“PKG has been diligently working to achieve these milestones for our products manufactured at our factory in Meridian,” said Almir Garibovic, CEO of PKG. “These events continue to strengthen PKG’s position as the future leader in state-of-the-art medical device development and manufacture for our customers. We are excited to continue delivering innovative medical devices and enable us to fulfill our vision and values.”



About TÜV SÜD

Jonathan Frank

208-891-4563



www.pkguis.com



