Fairway Social Announces Partnership with Professional Golfer, Stewart Cink

“I look forward to Stewart Cink’s involvement with Fairway Social, which will be exciting for us, as well as beneficial to Cink Charities. Fairway Social will be a destination for public and private events, appearances and periodic interviews with Stewart,” said Neal Freeman, founder and visionary of Fairway Social. “Stewart checked all of the boxes for our luminary with the most important being his impeccable integrity. We also love that he lives in Atlanta, graduated from Georgia Tech, won a major (The Open) tournament and is still relevant as evidenced by his win a few weeks ago at the PGA Safeway Open in Napa, California.”



Stewart Cink joined the PGA Tour in 1997. Originally from Florence, Alabama, Stewart decided to stay in the Atlanta area after graduation to raise his family. He has been a long-time resident of Gwinnett County and still lives in Atlanta. Stewart is passionate about helping those in need and participates in many charity golf tournaments across the country. With the help of his wife, Lisa, they created Cink Charities and currently benefit Newborn Intensive Care Unit of the GMC Foundation, Obria Medical Clinics and Gwinnett Breast Center. Fairway Social will be supporting Cink Charities with multiple fundraising events, the most consistent of which will be Give Back Wednesdays, where $2 off every beer and $2 off every round of The Back Nine will go to charity.



Stewart is also passionate about barbequing and has competed in several barbeque competitions. Fairway Social will feature some of “Stew’s Cues” on the menu.



“Lisa and I are pleased with this exciting opportunity to align with the Fairway Social team for providing a new way to play in downtown Alpharetta and help our charity grow. Whenever I get a break from the PGA tour, it will be fun to come home to enjoy the many golf themed experiences at Fairway Social,” said Stewart Cink.



The 11,000 square foot entertainment destination, Fairway Social, will be located within The Maxwell, a mixed-use development at the northeast corner of South Main Street and Devore Road. The Maxwell is a joint development between Mayfair Street Partners, LLC and The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC.



For the latest news on Fairway Social including the opening date, visit their website.



About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose mission is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “margin and mission” in all of its investments. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on developing and investing in commercial real estate assets across urban mixed-use retail, limited to full service hotels, multi-family, and land development. The company is a partnership of cycle tested Principals with a combined experience of nearly 90 years. Together, their platform of development experience provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction.



About Sports Community Consultants

Sports Community Consultants, LLC (“SCC”) is a real estate consulting firm assisting communities develop family-centric sports destinations that focus on family values and friendly competition. Recent examples include LakePoint Sports Community in Northwest Georgia. Entertainment venues and dining experiences such as LakePoint Station and Fairway Social are changing the way communities are looking at real estate.



Cink It Charities, Inc.

Contact Information Fairway Social

Neal Freeman

404-626-1958

fairway-social.com/

Neal Freeman

404-626-1958



fairway-social.com/



